9 months ago
UPDATE 1-Speculators net long in 10-year T-notes, record net short in Eurodollar
November 18, 2016 / 11:00 PM / 9 months ago

UPDATE 1-Speculators net long in 10-year T-notes, record net short in Eurodollar

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Speculators turn net long after bond market sell-off
    * Inflation fears push U.S. 10-year yield to 11-month high
    * Rate hike view helps push record net short in Eurodollar

 (Adds background, details, table)
    Nov 18 (Reuters) - Speculators were more bullish on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures earlier this week following a
brutal bond market sell-off on inflation worries, according to
Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
    Traders have been nervous about rising inflation following
Donald Trump's stunning U.S. presidential win on Nov. 8. 
    The Republican real estate developer campaigned on cutting
taxes and regulations and boosting federal spending on
infrastructure, as well as restricting immigration and
renegotiating trade deals. Traders worry these stances, if
implemented, would boost costs on goods and services and add
trillions to the government's indebtedness.
    Growing expectations the Federal Reserve would raise
interest rates at its Dec. 13-14 policy meeting intensified the
selling in U.S. Treasuries this week. This likely prompted
speculators to unload their Eurodollar futures, resulting in
their record net shorts to 2.1 million contracts on Tuesday. 
    The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
137,396 contracts on Nov. 15, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    This was the highest level of net longs in 10-year T-note
futures since Sept. 27.
    A week earlier, speculators held 71,660 net short positions
in 10-year T-notes.
    Among investor groups, bond dealers nearly doubled their net
shorts in 10-year T-notes to 131,495 contracts on Tuesday, which
were their highest in about five months, the latest CFTC data
showed.
    Asset managers raised their net shorts in 10-year T-notes to
73,963 contracts, their highest in two months.
    Leveraged funds, however, turned net long at 118,919
compared with a net short of 85,576 the previous week.
    On Friday, benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield rose to
2.355 percent, its highest level since Dec. 4, 2015, while the
spot 10-year T-note contract fell to 125-10/32, its lowest since
early December. 
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        15 Nov 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         244,731        294,459
 Short        227,578        207,501
 Net           17,153         86,958
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        15 Nov 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         359,745        410,399
 Short        627,808        556,026
 Net         -268,063       -145,627
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        15 Nov 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         696,485        553,235
 Short        559,089        624,895
 Net          137,396        -71,660
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        15 Nov 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         106,181         83,337
 Short        110,031         86,009
 Net           -3,850         -2,672
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        15 Nov 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long          43,317         43,207
 Short        152,598        148,785
 Net         -109,281       -105,578
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        15 Nov 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         400,999        448,092
 Short      2,505,301      2,271,726
 Net       -2,104,302     -1,823,634
 Fed funds 
        15 Nov 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long          57,744         83,007
 Short        113,062        116,345
 Net          -55,318        -33,338
 

    

 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Richard Chang and
Andrew Hay)

