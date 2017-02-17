(Adds background, rates futures positions)
Feb 17 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose in the latest week as Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen hinted at an interest rate increase
at an upcoming policy meeting, according to Commodity Futures
Trading Commission data released on Friday.
"Waiting too long to remove accommodation would be unwise,"
Yellen told the U.S. Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday, the
first part of her two-day economic testimony before Congress
this week.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
341,524 contracts on Feb. 14, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 304,577 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Speculators also increased their net shorts in short-term
interest futures in anticipation of further rate increases from
the U.S. central bank.
Their net shorts in Eurodollar futures increased to 2.4
million contracts, up from 2.3 million the prior week and within
striking distance of their record of 2.444 million set on Jan.
22.
Speculative net shorts in federal funds futures climbed to
140,197 contracts, the highest level since July 2015.
"At our upcoming meetings, the committee will evaluate
whether employment and inflation are continuing to evolve in
line with these expectations, in which case a further adjustment
of the federal funds rate would likely be appropriate," Yellen
said on Tuesday before the Senate panel.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
14 Feb 2017 Prior week
week
Long 306,050 280,392
Short 276,089 267,166
Net 29,961 13,226
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
14 Feb 2017 Prior week
week
Long 339,962 377,348
Short 696,097 612,289
Net -356,135 -234,941
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
14 Feb 2017 Prior week
week
Long 525,758 472,335
Short 867,282 776,912
Net -341,524 -304,577
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
14 Feb 2017 Prior week
week
Long 94,366 80,468
Short 120,611 117,417
Net -26,245 -36,949
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
14 Feb 2017 Prior week
week
Long 52,045 55,631
Short 121,400 124,521
Net -69,355 -68,890
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
14 Feb 2017 Prior week
week
Long 469,994 386,279
Short 2,907,557 2,685,982
Net -2,437,563 -2,299,703
Fed funds
14 Feb 2017 Prior week
week
Long 136,199 109,995
Short 276,396 242,244
Net -140,197 -132,249
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish and
Jonathan Oatis)