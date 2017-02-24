(Recasts with Eurodollar bets, adds details throughout)
Feb 24 Speculators' net bearish bets on
Eurodollar futures reached a record peak on Tuesday, signaling
increased expectations the Federal Reserve will step up its pace
of interest rate increases on signs of an improving U.S.
economy, Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on
Friday showed.
The margin of speculators' bearish bets over "long" bets
grew to 2.587 million contracts on Tuesday from 2.438 million a
week earlier, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of
Traders data. Eurodollar futures are a measure of
expectations for interbank borrowing costs.
This latest snapshot of speculators' net shorts in
Eurodollar came as some Federal Reserve officials including
Chair Janet Yellen have raised the possibility of a faster pace
of rate hikes in 2017 than what traders overall have priced in.
On Wednesday, however, the Federal Reserve's minutes on its
Jan. 31-Feb. 1 policy meeting reduced traders' expectations the
central bank will raise rates when it meets next month.
"Many participants expressed the view that it might be
appropriate to raise the federal funds rate again fairly soon if
incoming information on the labor market and inflation was in
line with or stronger than their current expectations," the Fed
said in the minutes.
Speculators ramped up their net shorts in futures contracts
on the fed funds rates a day before the release of the Fed
minutes. Their net shorts on fed funds futures grew to 159,076
contracts, the most since July 2015 and up from 140,197 a week
ago.
The following tables show the speculative positions in
Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar
futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
Feb. 21, 2017 Prior week
week
Long 317,140 306,050
Short 269,039 276,089
Net 48,101 29,961
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
Feb. 21, 2017 Prior week
week
Long 372,861 339,962
Short 677,810 696,097
Net -304,949 -356,135
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
Feb. 21, 2017 Prior week
week
Long 528,284 525,758
Short 830,583 867,282
Net -302,299 -341,524
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
Feb. 21, 2017 Prior week
week
Long 95,313 94,366
Short 119,037 120,611
Net -23,724 -26,245
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
Feb. 21, 2017 Prior week
week
Long 54,873 52,045
Short 123,848 121,400
Net -68,975 -69,355
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
Feb. 21, 2017 Prior week
week
Long 464,527 469,994
Short 3,051,633 2,907,557
Net -2,587,106 -2,437,563
Fed funds
Feb. 21, 2017 Prior week
week
Long 128,077 136,199
Short 287,153 276,396
Net -159,076 -140,197
