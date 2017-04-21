FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
UPDATE 1-Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts hit five-month low: CFTC
#Market News
April 21, 2017 / 8:36 PM / 4 months ago

UPDATE 1-Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts hit five-month low: CFTC

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 (Add background, details on latest data)
    April 21 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell to their lowest levels in
about five months, while their net bearish bets on five-year
Treasury futures hit a 10-month low, according to Commodity
Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
    Speculative net shorts in Eurodollar futures fell from
record highs earlier this week as asset managers and leveraged
funds reduced their bets on the number of rate increases from
the Federal Reserve in the wake of some recent weak economic
data, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders
data
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
41,300 contracts on April 18, the Commitment of Traders data
showed..
    A week earlier, speculators held 64,529 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Benchmark 10-year Treasury yield fell to a
five-month low at 2.165 percent on Tuesday stemming from
safe-haven buying due to U.S. tension with North Korea and
worries about the outcome of the French presidential election on
Sunday.
    Meanwhile, speculative net shorts in Eurodollar futures fell
to 2.87 million contracts on Tuesday from a record 3.21 million
a week earlier.
    Speculative five-year T-note net shorts declined to 92,116
contracts, the fewest since June 21, 2016.
    Five-year Treasury yields also hit a five-month
trough earlier this week at 1.696 percent, Reuters data showed.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
    
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        April 18, 2017      Prior week
        week             
 Long           306,261        302,433
 Short          276,558        275,781
 Net             29,703         26,652
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        April 18, 2017     Prior week
        week            
 Long          573,329        447,756
 Short         665,445        655,537
 Net           -92,116       -207,781
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        April 18, 2017     Prior week
        week            
 Long          706,591        682,295
 Short         747,891        746,824
 Net           -41,300        -64,529
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        April 18, 2017      Prior week
        week             
 Long           116,482        106,905
 Short          118,848        119,804
 Net             -2,366        -12,899
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        April 18, 2017     Prior week
        week            
 Long           39,387         41,893
 Short         118,441        126,362
 Net           -79,054        -84,469
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        April 18, 2017     Prior week
        week            
 Long          546,496        462,705
 Short       3,419,309      3,674,491
 Net        -2,872,813     -3,211,786
 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        April 18, 2017     Prior week
        week            
 Long          159,692        158,418
 Short         391,446        371,183
 Net          -231,754       -212,765
 
    
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Diane Craft)

