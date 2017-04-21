UPDATE 1-Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts hit five-month low: CFTC

(Add background, details on latest data) April 21 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell to their lowest levels in about five months, while their net bearish bets on five-year Treasury futures hit a 10-month low, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. Speculative net shorts in Eurodollar futures fell from record highs earlier this week as asset managers and leveraged funds reduced their bets on the number of rate increases from the Federal Reserve in the wake of some recent weak economic data, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 41,300 contracts on April 18, the Commitment of Traders data showed.. A week earlier, speculators held 64,529 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yield fell to a five-month low at 2.165 percent on Tuesday stemming from safe-haven buying due to U.S. tension with North Korea and worries about the outcome of the French presidential election on Sunday. Meanwhile, speculative net shorts in Eurodollar futures fell to 2.87 million contracts on Tuesday from a record 3.21 million a week earlier. Speculative five-year T-note net shorts declined to 92,116 contracts, the fewest since June 21, 2016. Five-year Treasury yields also hit a five-month trough earlier this week at 1.696 percent, Reuters data showed. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) April 18, 2017 Prior week week Long 306,261 302,433 Short 276,558 275,781 Net 29,703 26,652 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) April 18, 2017 Prior week week Long 573,329 447,756 Short 665,445 655,537 Net -92,116 -207,781 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) April 18, 2017 Prior week week Long 706,591 682,295 Short 747,891 746,824 Net -41,300 -64,529 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) April 18, 2017 Prior week week Long 116,482 106,905 Short 118,848 119,804 Net -2,366 -12,899 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) April 18, 2017 Prior week week Long 39,387 41,893 Short 118,441 126,362 Net -79,054 -84,469 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) April 18, 2017 Prior week week Long 546,496 462,705 Short 3,419,309 3,674,491 Net -2,872,813 -3,211,786 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) April 18, 2017 Prior week week Long 159,692 158,418 Short 391,446 371,183 Net -231,754 -212,765 (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Diane Craft)