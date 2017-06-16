* Speculative Eurodollar net shorts lowest since November * Speculators turn most bullish in federal funds since late 2015 * Concerns on weakening inflation spur drop in rate-hike bets (Recasts lead, adds background) June 16 Speculators scaled back their bets earlier this week ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decision on Wednesday, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. Speculators widely expected the U.S. central bank would raise key overnight borrowing costs to 1.00-1.25 percent at this week's meeting, while they reduced their positions on another hike after this week due to evidence of inflation softening. The Fed previously raised rates back in March. Fed policy-makers on Wednesday stuck with their median outlook for a possible third rate increase by year-end and released more details on its plan to shrink its $4.5 trillion balance sheet. Speculators reduced their net bearish bets or shorts in Eurodollar futures to 1.87 million contracts on June 13, the fewest net shorts since Nov. 13, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. Speculators turned the most net bullish or long in federal funds futures since November 2015. Their long positions exceeded short positions in fed funds by 32,112 on Tuesday, compared with last week's net shorts totaling 968. Among Treasury futures, speculators were net long in 10-year T-note futures by 273,969 contracts, up from 212,066 a week earlier.. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 13 Jun 2017 Prior week week Long 262,864 248,321 Short 343,029 287,639 Net -80,165 -39,318 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 13 Jun 2017 Prior week week Long 556,451 531,661 Short 609,253 626,965 Net -52,802 -95,304 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 13 Jun 2017 Prior week week Long 830,911 878,894 Short 556,942 666,828 Net 273,969 212,066 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 13 Jun 2017 Prior week week Long 176,070 159,365 Short 117,261 136,455 Net 58,809 22,910 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 13 Jun 2017 Prior week week Long 33,308 39,345 Short 131,263 138,394 Net -97,955 -99,049 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 13 Jun 2017 Prior week week Long 1,034,586 881,830 Short 2,904,796 3,147,743 Net -1,870,210 -2,265,913 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 13 Jun 2017 Prior week week Long 326,953 321,166 Short 294,841 322,134 Net 32,112 -968 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish and Diane Craft)