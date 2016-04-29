FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spec net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures rise-CFTC
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 29, 2016 / 7:45 PM / a year ago

Spec net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures rise-CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose earlier this week before the
Federal Reserve hinted it would cling to a gradual rate-hike
path, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data
released on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
63,775 contracts on April 26, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 24,279 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        26 Apr 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         140,848        122,403
 Short        236,932        207,528
 Net          -96,084        -85,125
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        26 Apr 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         364,136        337,842
 Short        481,981        468,367
 Net         -117,845       -130,525
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        26 Apr 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         422,940        480,017
 Short        486,715        504,296
 Net          -63,775        -24,279
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        26 Apr 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         112,732        130,903
 Short         64,557         77,928
 Net           48,175         52,975
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        26 Apr 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long          49,474         54,993
 Short        158,267        163,710
 Net         -108,793       -108,717
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        26 Apr 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,286,090      1,337,614
 Short      1,436,424      1,578,398
 Net         -150,334       -240,784
 Fed funds 
        26 Apr 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long          42,418         40,976
 Short        145,039        131,797
 Net         -102,621        -90,821
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.