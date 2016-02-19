FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures fall-CFTC
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
February 19, 2016 / 8:50 PM / 2 years ago

Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures fall-CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell in the latest week after
benchmark yields hit their lowest levels in 3-1/2 years in the
prior week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission
data released on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
40,277 contracts on Feb. 16, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 62,300 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Last Thursday, the 10-year Treasury yield fell
to 1.53 percent, its lowest since September 2012 due to worries
about a weakening global economy and whether central banks have
enough tools to help. 
    On Friday, the 10-year yield was 1.75 percent in late
trading.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        16 Feb 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         176,602        173,298
 Short        241,801        251,744
 Net          -65,199        -78,446
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        16 Feb 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         301,095        280,431
 Short        512,439        496,864
 Net         -211,344       -216,433
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        16 Feb 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         507,810        460,364
 Short        548,087        522,664
 Net          -40,277        -62,300
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        16 Feb 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long          99,355        100,592
 Short         85,869        102,477
 Net           13,486         -1,885
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        16 Feb 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long          60,323         61,692
 Short        147,085        145,707
 Net          -86,762        -84,015
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        16 Feb 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,698,233      1,803,832
 Short      1,957,230      2,049,543
 Net         -258,997       -245,711
 Fed funds 
        16 Feb 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long          32,221         29,052
 Short        100,768        100,976
 Net          -68,547        -71,924
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bill Rigby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.