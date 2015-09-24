FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cargill Mexico unit to pay $500,000 to settle CFTC action over wash trades
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 24, 2015 / 6:10 PM / 2 years ago

Cargill Mexico unit to pay $500,000 to settle CFTC action over wash trades

Sarah N. Lynch

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The Mexican unit of Cargill will pay $500,000 to settle civil charges alleging it executed illegal wash trades involving corn, soybean and wheat future contracts, U.S. regulators said Thursday.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission said the trades in question by Cargill de México SA De CV occurred between March 2010 and August 2014 on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), which is owned by CME Group and the Kansas City Board of Trade (KCBT).

Cargill is settling the case without admitting or denying the charges. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.