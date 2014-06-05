FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New U.S. CFTC Chairman Timothy Massad starts work
June 5, 2014 / 8:06 PM / 3 years ago

New U.S. CFTC Chairman Timothy Massad starts work

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said its new Chairman Timothy Massad was sworn in on Thursday, and would immediately start his new job as head of the swaps and futures markets regulator .

Massad, a former senior Treasury official, was confirmed by the Senate on Tuesday.

It was not clear when two new Commissioners, who were confirmed at the same time, would start their jobs. The two are Sharon Bowen, a New York lawyer, and Chris Giancarlo, a senior official at swaps broker GFI. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by David Gregorio)

