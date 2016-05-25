FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Citibank to pay $425 mln over attempted benchmark manipulation
May 25, 2016

Citibank to pay $425 mln over attempted benchmark manipulation

WASHINGTON, May 25 (Reuters) - Citibank and its affiliates has agreed to pay a collective $425 million to resolve civil charges that the bank attempted to manipulate several key benchmarks, including the U.S. dollar ISDAFIX, the Yen Libor and the Euroyen TIBOR, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said.

The CFTC said on Wednesday the bank was also charged with false reporting in connection with ISDAFIX benchmark rates and with false reporting of U.S. dollar Libor rates during the financial crisis to protect its reputation. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

