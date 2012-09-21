US CFTC orders Citi to pay $525,000 penalty over position limits

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Friday ordered Citigroup Inc and a subsidiary to pay a $525,000 penalty for violating position limits, which cap the number of contracts any trader can hold in certain commodities.

The CFTC said Citigroup through Citigroup Global Markets Ltd on several occasions in December 2009 held aggregate net long positions in wheat contracts in excess of caps.

The contract was traded on the Chicago Board of Trade, which is owned by CME Group.