FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CFTC tells CME Group to work more on 'spoofing' detection
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 24, 2014 / 11:51 PM / 3 years ago

CFTC tells CME Group to work more on 'spoofing' detection

Tom Polansek

2 Min Read

CHICAGO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc, the world’s largest futures market operator, should continue to develop strategies to detect an illegal manipulative trading practice known as “spoofing,” the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Monday.

Spoofing involves rapidly placing orders to create the illusion of market demand. Unsuspecting traders are then tricked into buying or selling at artificial prices, only to later find that the orders were canceled.

The practice gained notoriety last month after high-frequency trader Michael Coscia was charged with manipulating commodity futures prices in the first U.S. federal criminal prosecution of spoofing.

The CFTC recommended CME further address its surveillance of spoofing after the agency’s Division of Market Oversight reviewed rule enforcement at the New York Mercantile Exchange and Commodity Exchange Inc from July 1, 2012 to June 30, 2013. The exchanges are owned by Chicago-based CME.

CME said it was reviewing the CFTC’s findings.

“A number of the items noted in its reports have already been addressed and remediated,” a spokeswoman said.

During the review period, the exchanges’ “messaging” research program, which CME initiated in January 2013 to identify spoofing and other problematic messaging behaviors, did not result in the initiation of any spoofing cases, the CFTC said. Of 10 cases opened during the period involving potential spoofing, eight were initiated from complaints.

The “messaging” research program began conducting regular reviews in April 2013, and after the target period it initiated two spoofing cases based on activity during the target period, the CFTC said. Allegations of disruptive trading practices were the most common type of complaint during the review period, accounting for 25 complaints, or 31 percent, according to the agency. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.