US futures regulator calls for speedy conflict of interest rules
#Funds News
September 21, 2012 / 3:35 PM / 5 years ago

US futures regulator calls for speedy conflict of interest rules

Alexandra Alper

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - A top regulator at the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission will call on Friday for the agency to quickly finalize rules aimed at preventing conflicts of interest at derivatives exchanges and clearinghouses.

In remarks prepared for delivery at the Hard Assets Investment Conference in Chicago, Commissioner Bart Chilton will urge the CFTC to take up a two-year old proposal to limit the voting equity in clearinghouses and exchanges that members like banks can have.

“The time has come, and we need to get a final rule out there that does what I’ve been talking about: make sure that banks don’t put their own interests in front of their customers,” Chilton plans to say.

