FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US CFTC approves new rules to protect futures customers
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 13, 2012 / 6:31 PM / 5 years ago

US CFTC approves new rules to protect futures customers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. futures regulators on Friday approved new regulations, including one known as the “Corzine rule,” designed to beef up the protection of customer funds following last year’s collapse of MF Global.

The rule was approved on the same day that Russell Wasendorf Sr., the founder of another failed brokerage firm PFGBest, was arrested on fraud charges in connection with allegedly misappropriating customer money.

Friday’s new final rules address the kinds of problems that have been seen at both MF Global and PFG Best, where customer money was not properly segregated.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.