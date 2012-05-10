FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US CFTC announces beefed up cost-benefit team
#Funds News
May 10, 2012 / 3:55 PM / in 5 years

US CFTC announces beefed up cost-benefit team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission announced on Thursday it would beef up its economic analysis team to help the agency analyze the costs and benefits of rules it writes.

Criticism over the agency’s cost-benefit analyses has sharpened in recent months, since industry groups brought a legal challenge over the agency’s rule on position limits in December.

On Thursday the CFTC also approved a proposed rule to extend the deadline for compliance with some swaps rules to Dec. 31 from July 16.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
