FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US CFTC poised to OK overseas treatment of swaps rules
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 29, 2012 / 5:01 PM / 5 years ago

US CFTC poised to OK overseas treatment of swaps rules

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Alexandra Alper
    WASHINGTON, June 29 (Reuters) - The U.S Commodity Futures
Trading Commission was poised on Friday to announce it had
unanimously voted to pass two key measures outlining broadly how
U.S. swaps regulations will apply overseas, people familiar with
the matter said.
    The measures had previously been slated for a public vote
last Thursday, but the meeting was abruptly canceled due to
last-minute negotiations between two Democratic Commissioners. 
    At issue is how to ensure a level playing field for swaps
players as reforms are put in place at different paces globally
after the financial crisis.
    The CFTC is among the first of the international regulators
to move on the new rules and wants to ensure that U.S. firms
aren't put at a competitive disadvantage as a result.
    One of the measures would give guidance on which entities
and which transactions will be subjected to U.S. "entity level"
and "transaction level" rules.
    "Entity level" rules include how much capital is needed to
back up a trade, while "transaction level" requirements detail
the amount of collateral a firm must put up for its
transactions. 
    The other measure is an exemptive order that will give some
swaps players extra time to comply with certain CFTC "entity
level" regulations.
    The CFTC was tasked by the 2010 Dodd Frank law with writing
a raft of rules to boost transparency and limit risk in the
murky $650 trillion over-the-counter swaps market.
   One of the most hotly debated pieces of the Dodd-Frank swaps
rules is how broadly U.S. derivatives rules will reach into the
overseas operations of U.S. and foreign banks. 
    Risky derivatives trading at overseas subsidiaries of firms
like insurer American International Group severely
damaged the U.S. financial system during the 2007-2009 financial
crisis and led to multibillion-dollar taxpayer bailouts. 
    CFTC Chairman Gary Gensler has pointed to JPMorgan Chase &
Co's multibillion dollar loss-- from trades the bank booked in
London -- to highlight the need for a tough overseas swaps
regime.
    But the banking industry and foreign regulators have pushed
back, warning that an overly broad regime might duplicate or
conflict with rules of foreign regulators, or put certain banks
at a competitive disadvantage.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.