US CFTC poised to OK overseas treatment of swaps rules

By Alexandra Alper WASHINGTON, June 29 (Reuters) - The U.S Commodity Futures Trading Commission was poised on Friday to announce it had unanimously voted to pass two key measures outlining broadly how U.S. swaps regulations will apply overseas, people familiar with the matter said. The measures had previously been slated for a public vote last Thursday, but the meeting was abruptly canceled due to last-minute negotiations between two Democratic Commissioners. At issue is how to ensure a level playing field for swaps players as reforms are put in place at different paces globally after the financial crisis. The CFTC is among the first of the international regulators to move on the new rules and wants to ensure that U.S. firms aren't put at a competitive disadvantage as a result. One of the measures would give guidance on which entities and which transactions will be subjected to U.S. "entity level" and "transaction level" rules. "Entity level" rules include how much capital is needed to back up a trade, while "transaction level" requirements detail the amount of collateral a firm must put up for its transactions. The other measure is an exemptive order that will give some swaps players extra time to comply with certain CFTC "entity level" regulations. The CFTC was tasked by the 2010 Dodd Frank law with writing a raft of rules to boost transparency and limit risk in the murky $650 trillion over-the-counter swaps market. One of the most hotly debated pieces of the Dodd-Frank swaps rules is how broadly U.S. derivatives rules will reach into the overseas operations of U.S. and foreign banks. Risky derivatives trading at overseas subsidiaries of firms like insurer American International Group severely damaged the U.S. financial system during the 2007-2009 financial crisis and led to multibillion-dollar taxpayer bailouts. CFTC Chairman Gary Gensler has pointed to JPMorgan Chase & Co's multibillion dollar loss-- from trades the bank booked in London -- to highlight the need for a tough overseas swaps regime. But the banking industry and foreign regulators have pushed back, warning that an overly broad regime might duplicate or conflict with rules of foreign regulators, or put certain banks at a competitive disadvantage.