U.S. CFTC asks large banks about dividend arbitrage -WSJ

WASHINGTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission is questioning what role global banks played in so-called dividend-arbitrage trades, the Wall Street Journal said on Friday, citing people familiar with the recent inquiry.

In a report from London, the newspaper said that the CFTC is examining the issue after asking banks last year for details about the controversial trades, which can help hedge funds and other clients cut taxes.

CFTC’s enforcement division has sent inquiries to Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc, Deutsche Bank , Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley , the Journal said, citing one of the sources.

The five banks have previously been named as engaging in the strategy in which banks collect fees on the trades, which can help clients cut taxes as much as 30 percent of the dividend payment to 10 percent, according to the newspaper.

U.S. authorities began questioning the trading strategy last year, according to the Journal, which first reported on the issue in September.

Earlier this month, Bank of America told CNBC that it no longer finances dividend-arbitrage activity.

Representatives for the CFTC could not be immediately reached to comment on the WSJ report, which cited a CFTC spokesman who declined to comment. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)