FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ADM Investor Services fined $425K for commingling customer funds
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
Breakingviews
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 30, 2013 / 11:00 PM / 4 years ago

ADM Investor Services fined $425K for commingling customer funds

Karl Plume

2 Min Read

CHICAGO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission fined futures brokerage ADM Investor Services Inc $425,000 for commingling customer funds with funds from its non-customer accounts, the top U.S. derivatives regulator said Monday in a release.

As a futures commission merchant, ADM Investor Services, which is a fully owned subsidiary of U.S. agribusiness giant Archer Daniels Midland, is required to keep customer funds segregated from other accounts per Section 4d(a)(2) of the Commodity Exchange Act.

CFTC found that ADMIS violated the rule when it treated the accounts of certain ADM-owned affiliates as customer accounts prior to July 2011.

“The CFTC Order finds that as a result of ADM’s ownership and voting interests in ADMIS and the affiliates, ADMIS was prohibited from commingling its customers’ funds with funds held in the affiliates’ accounts.” the regulator said.

ADMIS said it cooperated fully with the investigation and has updated its procedures to ensure compliance with CFTC rules.

“No ADMIS customer suffered any financial loss as a result of the account classification that was the subject of the settlement,” said Thomas Kadlec, president of ADM Investor Services.

“The Commission has not alleged or found that ADMIS profited from the classification of these accounts as customer accounts, nor have they alleged or found that we intended to profit from it,” he said.

Lax protection of customer funds contributed to the collapse of futures brokerage MF Global in October 2011, which left clients short of $1.6 billion, investigators determined.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.