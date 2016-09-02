FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
RPT-Speculators cut net long U.S. dollar bets to 8-week low - CFTC, Reuters
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 2, 2016 / 7:55 PM / a year ago

RPT-Speculators cut net long U.S. dollar bets to 8-week low - CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with no changes to headline, text)
    Sept 2 (Reuters) - Speculators reduced favorable bets on the
U.S. dollar for a fifth week in a row, cutting net longs to
their lowest since July 5, as investors further reduced bets on
a near-term increase of short-term interest rates by the Federal
Reserve.
    The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $5.29
billion in the week ended Aug. 30, from $6.34 billion the
previous week, according to Reuters calculations and data from
the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
This week's net long position was the smallest in eight weeks.
    Sterling net short positions fell for the first time in
seven weeks, curbing net short contracts to 92,486. Last week,
speculators had raised short bets on the British pound to its
highest level ever for a sixth straight week.

 (Reporting by Dion Rabouin, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.