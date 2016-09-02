(Adds information on sterling, yen, analyst quote, table) By Dion Rabouin Sept 2 Speculators reduced favorable bets on the U.S. dollar for a fifth week in a row, cutting net long positions to their lowest level since July 5. Investors further cut the number of bets on the dollar as they awaited Friday's release of the August U.S. jobs data, which is a key factor for the Federal Reserve as it weighs its monetary policy. The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $5.29 billion in the week ended Aug. 30, from $6.34 billion the previous week, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. This week's net long position was the smallest in eight weeks. Traders have been taking fewer net dollar long positions in recent weeks as U.S. data came out mostly mixed and markets eyed this week's jobs report. To be long a contract means to bet that its value will appreciate, while to be short means traders expect the value to decrease. Sterling net short positions fell for the first time in seven weeks, curbing net short contracts to 92,486. Last week, speculators had raised short bets on the British pound to its highest level ever for a sixth straight week. "Traders are getting more optimistic about the U.K. or at least bailing out of their short pound positions on the back of steady data," said Kathy Lien, managing director at BK Asset Management in New York. "We probably saw that number decreasing even further after the PMI numbers we had from the UK Thursday." British gross domestic product figures matched expectations last week and earlier this week mortgage approvals and housing price data both outperformed expectations, suggesting the country's economy may not have suffered as mightily from the June vote to exit the European Union as previously thought. On Thursday, a reading of the British manufacturing industry also beat expectations. Traders raised their bets on the yen with the Japanese currency rising to its highest level of net-long contracts since May 3. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) $-7.522 billion Aug. 30, 2016 Prior week week Long 91,570 90,387 Short 27,909 30,071 Net 63,661 60,316 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) $10.831 billion Aug. 30, 2016 Prior week week Long 108,261 105,374 Short 190,186 182,032 Net -81,925 -76,658 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) $7.83 billion Aug. 30, 2016 Prior week week Long 39,648 35,850 Short 132,133 130,828 Net -92,485 -94,978 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) $-0.245 billion Aug. 30, 2016 Prior week week Long 24,557 20,921 Short 16,349 19,036 Net 8,208 1,885 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) $-1.296 billion Aug. 30, 2016 Prior week week Long 46,808 50,097 Short 24,408 33,363 Net 22,400 16,734 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) $-3.256 billion Aug. 30, 2016 Prior week week Long 70,432 71,011 Short 27,866 28,254 Net 42,566 42,757 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) $0.769 billion Aug. 30, 2016 Prior week week Long 19,848 26,845 Short 53,082 55,386 Net -33,234 -28,541 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) $0.064 billion Aug. 30, 2016 Prior week week Long 31,747 29,926 Short 29,854 30,804 Net 1,893 -878 (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by G Crosse and Leslie Adler)