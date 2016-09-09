FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 9, 2016 / 8:10 PM / a year ago

Speculators lift U.S. dollar bets this week - CFTC, Reuters data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Speculators increased favorable bets on the U.S. dollar for the first time in six weeks, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday, as investors mostly unwound extended positions on the greenback in the run-up to a Federal Reserve policy meeting.

The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $9.10 billion in the week ended Sept. 6, from $5.29 billion the previous week, the data showed. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
