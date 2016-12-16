U.S. dollar net longs hold steady this week-CFTC -Reuters data

NEW YORK, Dec 16 (Reuters) - U.S. dollar net long positions were little changed this week, affirming a trend in place for the last several weeks since the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president.

The value of the dollar's net long position was $28.01 billion in the week ended Dec. 13, from $28.14 billion the previous week, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

Net shorts on the yen rose to their largest since early December last year, at 63,429 contracts. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)