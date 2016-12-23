FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 23, 2016 / 8:41 PM / 8 months ago

Speculators reduce net long U.S. dollar bets - CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Speculators cut their net long U.S. dollar positions for the first time in more than a month this week, halting a trend of increased dollar positioning that had been in place since the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president.

The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $22.45 billion in the week ended Dec. 20, from $28.01 billion the previous week, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin)

