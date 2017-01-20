FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculators trim net long U.S. dollar bets for 2nd straight week-CFTC, Reuters
January 20, 2017 / 8:55 PM / 7 months ago

Speculators trim net long U.S. dollar bets for 2nd straight week-CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Speculators reduced long bets on the U.S. dollar for a second straight week, as investors continued to pare back overextended positions on the greenback and worried about U.S. President Donald Trump's trade and currency policies.

The value of the dollar's net long position was $24.44 billion in the week ended Jan. 17, from $24.95 billion the previous week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday and calculations by Reuters.

Net short contracts on the Mexican peso, meanwhile, rose in the latest week to 73,321, the largest since early October. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, editing by G Crosse)

