7 months ago
UPDATE 1-Speculators pare back long U.S. dollar bets for 2nd straight week-CFTC, Reuters
January 20, 2017 / 10:00 PM / 7 months ago

UPDATE 1-Speculators pare back long U.S. dollar bets for 2nd straight week-CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(Adds details on dollar and Mexican peso contracts, analyst
comments, table, byline)
    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
    NEW YORK, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Speculators reduced long bets
on the U.S. dollar for a second straight week, as investors
continued to pare back overextended positions on the greenback
and worried about U.S. President Donald Trump's trade and
currency policies.
    The value of the dollar's net long position was $24.44
billion in the week ended Jan. 17, from $24.95 billion the
previous week, according to data from the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission released on Friday and calculations by
Reuters.
     After a sharp rally following Trump's victory in November
that saw a 3 percent surge for the month, the dollar has come
back down to earth, undermined by uncertainty surrounding the
new president's policies, specifically a stimulus plan that was
promised during his campaign.
    The dollar had rallied the last two months on the back of
Trump's campaign promises of fiscal stimulus and tax cuts, but
that rally ran out of steam in the run-up to Trump's
inauguration.
    For the month of January, the dollar index has fallen 1.3
percent so far, on track for its weakest monthly performance
since March last year.
    "If the dollar continues to weaken, we're rapidly running
out of room and dollar bulls may be forced into a full-fledged
capitulation, which has yet to take place at current levels,"
said John Hardy, head of forex strategy at Saxo Bank, in
Copenhagen.
    "If the dollar firms, on the other hand, the gains could
come quickly as frustrated bulls have been without a case,
ironically since the Fed's rate hike in December, which marked
the end of the most recent dollar advance," he added.
    Net short contracts on the Mexican peso, meanwhile, rose in
the latest week to 73,321, the largest since early October.
    The peso has been the most vulnerable to comments from
Trump. His persistent attacks on Mexico over immigration and
jobs taken from Americans have damaged the peso, which fell to a
record low against the dollar this week.
    "The outlook for the peso remains bearish amid elevated
economic uncertainty," said Joe Manimbo of Western Union
Business Solutions in Washington. 
    "The peso's deteriorating value keeps pressure on Mexico's
central bank to conduct dollar-weakening, peso-supportive forex
intervention."
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc
and Canadian and Australian dollars.

Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
 $8.639 billion
         17 Jan 2017            Prior week
         week             
 Long             28,560            26,041
 Short           106,390           105,880
 Net             -77,830           -79,839
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
 $8.904 billion
         17 Jan 2017            Prior week
         week             
 Long            128,846           134,747
 Short           195,346           200,570
 Net             -66,500           -65,823
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
 $5.139 billion
         17 Jan 2017           Prior week
         week             
 Long             55,242           56,742
 Short           121,484          122,573
 Net             -66,242          -65,831
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
 $1.709 billion
         17 Jan 2017           Prior week
         week             
 Long              7,166           10,012
 Short            20,849           24,258
 Net             -13,683          -14,246
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
 $0.418 billion
         17 Jan 2017           Prior week
         week             
 Long             32,064           28,405
 Short            37,520           36,340
 Net              -5,456           -7,935
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
 $-0.367 billion 
         17 Jan 2017           Prior week
         week             
 Long             42,401           40,782
 Short            37,556           44,630
 Net               4,845           -3,848
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
 $1.705 billion
         17 Jan 2017           Prior week
         week             
 Long             22,573           23,878
 Short            95,894           95,654
 Net             -73,321          -71,776
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
 $0.886 billion 
         17 Jan 2017           Prior week
         week             
 Long             25,517           22,989
 Short            37,805           36,949
 Net             -12,288          -13,960
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, editing by G Crosse and
Tom Brown)

