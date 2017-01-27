FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 27, 2017 / 9:12 PM / 7 months ago

Speculators cut net long US dollar bets to lowest since late Oct-CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Speculators pared back favorable bets on
the U.S. dollar for a third straight week, pushing net longs to
their lowest since late October, according to data from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday and
calculations by Reuters.
    The value of the dollar's net long position totaled $20.04
billion in the week ended Jan. 24, down from $24.44 billion the
previous week.
    
     JPY=   Net short: 66,840
     EUR=   Net short: 52,348
     GBP=   Net short: 63,172
     CHF=   Net short: 13,644
     CAD=   Net long:  2,519
     AUD=   Net long:  10,294
 

 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James
Dalgleish)

0 : 0
