(Adds data, analyst quote, table) Feb 10 Speculators cut their net-long U.S. dollar bets for a fifth straight week, to the lowest level since mid-October, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday and calculations by Reuters. The value of the dollar's net long position totaled $17.07 billion in the week ended Feb. 7, down from $18.47 billion the previous week. CFTC data also showed a further reduction of net short bets on the Mexican peso and a fall in net shorts on the Japanese yen to their lowest level since early December. The dollar had fallen for four straight weeks against its basket of six major currencies before this week, undermined by the Trump administration's weak dollar rhetoric and lack of specifics on plans for tax cuts and fiscal spending, driving its worst January performance in three decades. "The market was pricing in a high degree of swift implementation of some sort of fiscal stimulus from the Trump administration and the first couple weeks did little to reassure nervous investors that this president was indeed going to be focused on growing the economy through aggressive fiscal stimulus," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange Inc. "Rather what we saw was a flurry of executive actions that were more focused on the more divisive issues of this campaign." This week the dollar rose, supported by rising political uncertainty in Europe and a statement by U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday that he would unveil a "phenomenal" tax plan in the coming weeks. However, much of that took place after Tuesday, which was the end of the CFTC's weekly tracking period. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) $6.125 billion 07 Feb 2017 Prior week week Long 25,874 32,216 Short 80,934 90,547 Net -55,060 -58,331 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) $6.001 billion 07 Feb 2017 Prior week week Long 126,708 125,689 Short 171,659 171,402 Net -44,951 -45,713 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) $5.046 billion 07 Feb 2017 Prior week week Long 38,135 42,232 Short 102,674 104,004 Net -64,539 -61,772 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) $1.833 billion 07 Feb 2017 Prior week week Long 7,059 6,812 Short 21,680 23,952 Net -14,621 -17,140 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) $-0.649 billion 07 Feb 2017 Prior week week Long 46,127 44,939 Short 37,577 41,467 Net 8,550 3,472 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) $-1.277 billion 07 Feb 2017 Prior week week Long 66,545 59,187 Short 49,797 47,131 Net 16,748 12,056 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) $1.418 billion 07 Feb 2017 Prior week week Long 31,229 26,000 Short 89,717 89,208 Net -58,488 -63,208 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) $-0.135 billion 07 Feb 2017 Prior week week Long 34,860 32,712 Short 33,015 33,734 Net 1,845 -1,022 (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Leslie Adler and Diane Craft)