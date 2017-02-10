(Adds data, analyst quote, table)
Feb 10 Speculators cut their net-long U.S.
dollar bets for a fifth straight week, to the lowest level since
mid-October, according to data from the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission released on Friday and calculations by
Reuters.
The value of the dollar's net long position totaled $17.07
billion in the week ended Feb. 7, down from $18.47 billion the
previous week. CFTC data also showed a further reduction of net
short bets on the Mexican peso and a fall in net shorts on the
Japanese yen to their lowest level since early December.
The dollar had fallen for four straight weeks against its
basket of six major currencies before this week, undermined by
the Trump administration's weak dollar rhetoric and lack of
specifics on plans for tax cuts and fiscal spending, driving its
worst January performance in three decades.
"The market was pricing in a high degree of swift
implementation of some sort of fiscal stimulus from the Trump
administration and the first couple weeks did little to reassure
nervous investors that this president was indeed going to be
focused on growing the economy through aggressive fiscal
stimulus," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at
Commonwealth Foreign Exchange Inc. "Rather what we saw was a
flurry of executive actions that were more focused on the more
divisive issues of this campaign."
This week the dollar rose, supported by rising political
uncertainty in Europe and a statement by U.S. President Donald
Trump on Thursday that he would unveil a "phenomenal" tax plan
in the coming weeks.
However, much of that took place after Tuesday, which was
the end of the CFTC's weekly tracking period.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
$6.125 billion
07 Feb 2017 Prior week
week
Long 25,874 32,216
Short 80,934 90,547
Net -55,060 -58,331
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
$6.001 billion
07 Feb 2017 Prior week
week
Long 126,708 125,689
Short 171,659 171,402
Net -44,951 -45,713
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
$5.046 billion
07 Feb 2017 Prior week
week
Long 38,135 42,232
Short 102,674 104,004
Net -64,539 -61,772
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
$1.833 billion
07 Feb 2017 Prior week
week
Long 7,059 6,812
Short 21,680 23,952
Net -14,621 -17,140
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
$-0.649 billion
07 Feb 2017 Prior week
week
Long 46,127 44,939
Short 37,577 41,467
Net 8,550 3,472
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
$-1.277 billion
07 Feb 2017 Prior week
week
Long 66,545 59,187
Short 49,797 47,131
Net 16,748 12,056
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
$1.418 billion
07 Feb 2017 Prior week
week
Long 31,229 26,000
Short 89,717 89,208
Net -58,488 -63,208
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
$-0.135 billion
07 Feb 2017 Prior week
week
Long 34,860 32,712
Short 33,015 33,734
Net 1,845 -1,022
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Leslie Adler and Diane
Craft)