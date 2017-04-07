U.S. dollar net longs fall to lowest since late Feb -CFTC, Reuters data

NEW YORK, April 7 (Reuters) - Speculators further reduced bullish bets on the U.S. dollar, pushing net longs to their lowest since late February, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday and calculations by Reuters.

The value of the dollar's net long position totaled $14.67 billion in the week ended April 4, down from $15.27 billion the previous week.

Net shorts on the Japanese yen fell as well to 45,800 contracts, the smallest since December. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)