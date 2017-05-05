NEW YORK May 5 Net long positions on the U.S. dollar fell sharply in the latest week to their lowest since early October, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position slid to $12.70 billion in the week ended May 2, from $15.29 billion the previous week.

Euro net shorts sank to 1,653 contracts, the lowest since early May 2014, when speculators held net long positions on the currency. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Richard Chang)