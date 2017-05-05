(Adds table, comment, details on dollar, euro, sterling
contracts, byline)
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, May 5 Net long positions on the U.S.
dollar fell sharply in the latest week to their lowest level
since early October, according to calculations by Reuters and
Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
The dollar was a casualty of the euro's strength the past
week after the victory of centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron in
the first round of France's presidential race bolstered
expectations the country would stay in the European Union and
preserve the single currency.
The second round of France's presidential election will be
held on Sunday, and Macron extended his lead in the polls over
far-right rival Marine Le Pen on Friday.
The U.S. currency had also struggled as the Trump
administration unveiled a one-page plan proposing deep tax cuts,
many for businesses, that would make the federal deficit balloon
if enacted, far short of comprehensive reforms both parties in
Washington have sought for years.
Over the last week, the dollar index has fallen 1.4 percent,
also pressured by a softer-than-expected first estimate of U.S.
gross domestic product.
The value of the dollar's net long position slid to $12.70
billion in the week ended May 2, from $15.29 billion the
previous week. This week's net long positioning in the dollar
was a seven-month low.
In other currencies, euro net shorts sank to 1,653
contracts, the lowest level since early May 2014, when
speculators held net long positions on the currency.
Ahead of France's election on Sunday, the euro on Friday
rose to its highest level since Nov. 9, before ending flat on
the day.
"If Macron wins with a substantially larger portion of the
vote than expected, he will receive a clearer mandate and
greater backing to steer the country towards helping support and
expand the EU/eurozone," said James Chen, head of research at
Forex.com in Bedminster, New Jersey.
"It is expected that the euro will likely rise further."
Meanwhile, sentiment on sterling improved for a third
straight week, with net shorts falling to 81,364 contracts.
Bearish positioning remains extended, leaving the British pound
vulnerable to further liquidation, said Scotiabank in a research
note.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc
and Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
$3.403 billion
May 2, 2017 Prior week
week
Long 37,519 48,538
Short 68,002 75,407
Net -30,483 -26,869
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
$0.226 billion
May 2, 2017 Prior week
week
Long 159,418 157,831
Short 161,071 178,726
Net -1,653 -20,895
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
$6.578 billion
May 2, 2017 Prior week
week
Long 54,281 54,050
Short 135,645 145,232
Net -81,364 -91,182
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
$2.233 billion
May 2, 2017 Prior week
week
Long 4,448 7,654
Short 22,156 24,971
Net -17,708 -17,317
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
$3.48 billion
May 2, 2017 Prior week
week
Long 66,565 52,545
Short 114,269 95,187
Net -47,704 -42,642
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
$-3.216 billion
May 2, 2017 Prior week
week
Long 64,169 64,684
Short 21,494 21,982
Net 42,675 42,702
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
$-0.403 billion
May 2, 2017 Prior week
week
Long 91,142 91,689
Short 76,027 75,651
Net 15,115 16,038
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
$0.83 billion
May 2, 2017 Prior week
week
Long 19,190 18,693
Short 31,160 34,097
Net -11,970 -15,404
