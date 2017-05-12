FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-U.S. dollar net longs fall to lowest since early October -CFTC, Reuters data
May 12, 2017 / 8:36 PM / 3 months ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. dollar net longs fall to lowest since early October -CFTC, Reuters data

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 (Adds details on dollar, euro, sterling contracts, table,
byline)
    By Sam Forgione
    May 12 (Reuters) - Net long positions on the U.S. dollar
dropped in the latest week to their lowest since early October,
according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission data released on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $11
billion in the week ended May 9, from $12.7 billion in the prior
week. The euro saw its first net long positioning since early
May 2014 in the latest week, of 22,399 net long contracts.
    The drop in the dollar's net long position and the euro's
move to a net long from a net short position came after centrist
Emmanuel Macron, a 39-year-old independent who ran on an
unashamedly pro-European platform, soundly defeated anti-EU
candidate Marine Le Pen in the second round of France's
presidential election on May 7.
    That led the euro to jump to a six-month high against the
dollar of $1.1022 on May 8. The euro dipped the following
day, however, to a more than one-week low of $1.0861. 
    Meanwhile, sentiment on sterling improved for a fourth
straight week, with net shorts falling to 46,798 contracts. That
was the lowest amount of net shorts since late June 2016. 
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc
and Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
    Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
 $3.982 billion
         May 9, 2017            Prior week
         week             
 Long             42,635            37,519
 Short            78,942            68,002
 Net             -36,307           -30,483
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
 $-3.044 billion
         May 9, 2017            Prior week
         week             
 Long            155,581           159,418
 Short           133,182           161,071
 Net              22,399            -1,653
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
 $3.783 billion
         May 9, 2017           Prior week
         week             
 Long             44,910           54,281
 Short            91,708          135,645
 Net             -46,798          -81,364
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
 $1.886 billion
         May 9, 2017           Prior week
         week             
 Long              8,480            4,448
 Short            23,676           22,156
 Net             -15,196          -17,708
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
 $6.284 billion
         May 9, 2017           Prior week
         week             
 Long             47,412           66,565
 Short           133,627          114,269
 Net             -86,215          -47,704
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
 $-1.894 billion 
         May 9, 2017           Prior week
         week             
 Long             56,471           64,169
 Short            30,687           21,494
 Net              25,784           42,675
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
 $-1.824 billion
         May 9, 2017           Prior week
         week             
 Long             92,514           91,142
 Short            22,611           76,027
 Net              69,903           15,115
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
 $0.744 billion 
         May 9, 2017           Prior week
         week             
 Long             12,070           19,190
 Short            22,856           31,160
 Net             -10,786          -11,970
 
    

 (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

