UPDATE 1-U.S. dollar net longs fall to lowest since early October -CFTC, Reuters data

(Adds details on dollar, euro, sterling contracts, table, byline) By Sam Forgione May 12 (Reuters) - Net long positions on the U.S. dollar dropped in the latest week to their lowest since early October, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $11 billion in the week ended May 9, from $12.7 billion in the prior week. The euro saw its first net long positioning since early May 2014 in the latest week, of 22,399 net long contracts. The drop in the dollar's net long position and the euro's move to a net long from a net short position came after centrist Emmanuel Macron, a 39-year-old independent who ran on an unashamedly pro-European platform, soundly defeated anti-EU candidate Marine Le Pen in the second round of France's presidential election on May 7. That led the euro to jump to a six-month high against the dollar of $1.1022 on May 8. The euro dipped the following day, however, to a more than one-week low of $1.0861. Meanwhile, sentiment on sterling improved for a fourth straight week, with net shorts falling to 46,798 contracts. That was the lowest amount of net shorts since late June 2016. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) $3.982 billion May 9, 2017 Prior week week Long 42,635 37,519 Short 78,942 68,002 Net -36,307 -30,483 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) $-3.044 billion May 9, 2017 Prior week week Long 155,581 159,418 Short 133,182 161,071 Net 22,399 -1,653 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) $3.783 billion May 9, 2017 Prior week week Long 44,910 54,281 Short 91,708 135,645 Net -46,798 -81,364 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) $1.886 billion May 9, 2017 Prior week week Long 8,480 4,448 Short 23,676 22,156 Net -15,196 -17,708 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) $6.284 billion May 9, 2017 Prior week week Long 47,412 66,565 Short 133,627 114,269 Net -86,215 -47,704 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) $-1.894 billion May 9, 2017 Prior week week Long 56,471 64,169 Short 30,687 21,494 Net 25,784 42,675 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) $-1.824 billion May 9, 2017 Prior week week Long 92,514 91,142 Short 22,611 76,027 Net 69,903 15,115 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) $0.744 billion May 9, 2017 Prior week week Long 12,070 19,190 Short 22,856 31,160 Net -10,786 -11,970 (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)