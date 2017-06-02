UPDATE 1-Dollar net longs fall to 9-month low; euro longs at 6-year high -CFTC, Reuters

(Adds table, comment, byline, details on the euro, dollar contracts) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, June 2 (Reuters) - Net long positions on the U.S. dollar fell sharply in the latest week to their lowest since September, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position slid to $7.53 billion in the week ended May 30, from $8.25 billion the previous week. The dollar has been on a downward spiral so far this year, losing more than 5 percent of its value against a basket of six major currencies, despite the Federal Reserve being on tightening path compared with other major central banks. Problems related to U.S. Donald Trump's administration have weighed on the dollar as well as a lackluster batch of U.S. economic data this year, such as Friday's weaker-than-expected U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for May. After the jobs data, interest rate futures on Friday priced in a 96 percent chance of a Fed rate increase on June 14, according to the CME's FedWatch. "U.S. data hasn't been great and even if the Fed hikes they won't provide any strong guidance on future tightening, which would be disappointing to dollar bulls," said Kathy Lien, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management in New York. "But the hike won't help the dollar unless the Fed suggests that more tightening is on the way which is unlikely given the lack of progress on tax cuts and fiscal spending -- two things that are crucial to ongoing optimism from the Fed," she added. The euro zone, on the other hand, is a different story, with euro net longs rising to a more than six-year high, CFTC data showed. Since the last European Central Bank meeting late April, the euro zone economy has seen improvements and as a result, euro/dollar has risen nearly 4 percent. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) $5.896 billion May 30, 2017 Prior week week Long 43,404 41,920 Short 95,679 93,576 Net -52,275 -51,656 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) $-10.186 billion May 30, 2017 Prior week week Long 176,226 175,032 Short 103,357 110,187 Net 72,869 64,845 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) $2.383 billion May 30, 2017 Prior week week Long 45,574 49,166 Short 75,225 73,033 Net -29,651 -23,867 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) $2.374 billion May 30, 2017 Prior week week Long 8,735 6,118 Short 27,247 25,903 Net -18,512 -19,785 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) $7.296 billion May 30, 2017 Prior week week Long 23,711 29,681 Short 121,898 128,790 Net -98,187 -99,109 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) $-0.229 billion May 30, 2017 Prior week week Long 43,148 42,892 Short 40,081 40,257 Net 3,067 2,635 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) $-2.005 billion May 30, 2017 Prior week week Long 112,479 98,609 Short 37,477 44,311 Net 75,002 54,298 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) $0.393 billion May 30, 2017 Prior week week Long 16,886 14,018 Short 22,425 23,235 Net -5,539 -9,217 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by David Gregorio and Lisa Shumaker)