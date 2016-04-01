FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. dollar net longs fall to lowest since May 2014-CFTC, Reuters data
April 1, 2016 / 7:55 PM / a year ago

U.S. dollar net longs fall to lowest since May 2014-CFTC, Reuters data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 1 (Reuters) - Speculators slashed bullish bets on the U.S. dollar for a fourth straight week, with net longs falling to their lowest in nearly two years, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar’s net long position fell to $4.65 billion in the week ended March 29, from $5.91 billion the previous week. Dollar net longs came in below $10 billion for a seventh consecutive week. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)

