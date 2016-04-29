FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. dollar net short position hits highest in more than 3 years-CFTC, Reuters
April 29, 2016 / 7:55 PM / a year ago

U.S. dollar net short position hits highest in more than 3 years-CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Speculators’ bearish bets on the U.S. dollar hit their largest since February 2013, boosted by expectations that the Federal Reserve will take its time in raising interest rates this year, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar’s net short position rose to $4.19 billion in the week ended April 26, from short contracts valued at $1.85 billion in the previous week. Speculators were short the dollar for a second straight week. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
