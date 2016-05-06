FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Speculators bearish dollar bets hit highest since Feb. 2013 -CFTC, Reuters
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 6, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

Speculators bearish dollar bets hit highest since Feb. 2013 -CFTC, Reuters

Dion Rabouin

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Bearish bets on the U.S. dollar hit their largest since Feb. 5, 2013 this week, boosted by expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will hold off on raising interest rates further this year, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar’s net short positions rose to $6.46 billion in the week ended May 3, from short contracts valued at $4.19 billion in the previous week. Speculators were short the dollar for a third straight week. Prior to the current three-week bearish turn, speculators had been long since May 2014.

Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.