a year ago
UPDATE 1-U.S. dollar longs fall for 2nd week; sterling shorts drop further
#Market News
September 23, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. dollar longs fall for 2nd week; sterling shorts drop further

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(Adds byline, comments, table, details on dollar and sterling
contracts)
    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
    Sept 23 (Reuters) - Speculators pared back favorable bets on
the U.S. dollar for a second straight week, according to Reuters
calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission released on Friday, reflecting expectations the
Federal Reserve would raise interest rates just once this year.
    The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $6.56
billion in the week ended Sept. 20, the data showed, one day
before the Fed kept interest rates unchanged and flagged a
December rate hike. The previous week's long U.S. dollar
position was $7.13 billion.
    "The U.S. dollar remains vulnerable in the aftermath of the
September 21 FOMC meeting, with U.S. real yields having
retreated sharply," said Daniel Katzive, head of FX strategy for
North America at BNP Paribas in New York.
    "We expect the Fed will ultimately deliver a rate hike in
December ... but with the Fed outlook highly data and financial
conditions dependent, markets are unlikely to increase pricing
for a December hike much beyond the 56 percent chance currently
reflected in rates markets regardless of public comments at this
time."
    So far this year, the dollar index has fallen 3.2
percent, down from 2015's gains of more than 9 percent.
    The sterling net short position, meanwhile, fell again this
week to 58,686 contracts, the smallest since mid-July. This
reflected the fact that UK economic data have surprised to the
upside in the immediate aftermath of the referendum in which
Britons voted to leave the European Union.
    But BNP's Katzive said sterling remained at risk as UK
economic reports going forward are likely to highlight the
continuing challenges ahead for the British economy.
    Markets have also begun to focus more on what could be a
contentious Brexit negotiation process.
    Sterling so far in 2016 has been down roughly 12 percent,
following losses of more than 5 percent in 2015. 
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
 $-7.226 billion
         Sept. 20, 2016         Prior week
         week             
 Long             85,117            86,140
 Short            26,332            29,294
 Net              58,785            56,846
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
$11.852 billion
         Sept. 20, 2016         Prior week
         week             
 Long             95,698            91,783
 Short           180,723           173,258
 Net             -85,025           -81,475
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
$4.764 billion
         Sept. 20, 2016        Prior week
         week             
 Long             69,233           40,397
 Short           127,919          123,218
 Net             -58,686          -82,821
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
$-1.074 billion
         Sept. 20, 2016        Prior week
         week             
 Long             27,281           20,853
 Short            18,868           19,505
 Net               8,413            1,348
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
$-1.236 billion
         Sept. 20, 2016        Prior week
         week             
 Long             57,216           45,790
 Short            40,913           28,732
 Net              16,303           17,058
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
$-0.517 billion 
         Sept. 20, 2016        Prior week
         week             
 Long             48,543           63,134
 Short            41,695           26,667
 Net               6,848           36,467
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
$2.255 billion
         Sept. 20, 2016        Prior week
         week             
 Long             20,526           19,930
 Short           109,868           85,677
 Net             -89,342          -65,747
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
$0.579 billion 
         Sept. 20, 2016        Prior week
         week             
 Long             34,778           34,900
 Short            42,694           29,771
 Net              -7,916            5,129
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
