UPDATE 1-U.S. dollar longs fall for 2nd week; sterling shorts drop further

(Adds byline, comments, table, details on dollar and sterling contracts) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Sept 23 (Reuters) - Speculators pared back favorable bets on the U.S. dollar for a second straight week, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday, reflecting expectations the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates just once this year. The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $6.56 billion in the week ended Sept. 20, the data showed, one day before the Fed kept interest rates unchanged and flagged a December rate hike. The previous week's long U.S. dollar position was $7.13 billion. "The U.S. dollar remains vulnerable in the aftermath of the September 21 FOMC meeting, with U.S. real yields having retreated sharply," said Daniel Katzive, head of FX strategy for North America at BNP Paribas in New York. "We expect the Fed will ultimately deliver a rate hike in December ... but with the Fed outlook highly data and financial conditions dependent, markets are unlikely to increase pricing for a December hike much beyond the 56 percent chance currently reflected in rates markets regardless of public comments at this time." So far this year, the dollar index has fallen 3.2 percent, down from 2015's gains of more than 9 percent. The sterling net short position, meanwhile, fell again this week to 58,686 contracts, the smallest since mid-July. This reflected the fact that UK economic data have surprised to the upside in the immediate aftermath of the referendum in which Britons voted to leave the European Union. But BNP's Katzive said sterling remained at risk as UK economic reports going forward are likely to highlight the continuing challenges ahead for the British economy. Markets have also begun to focus more on what could be a contentious Brexit negotiation process. Sterling so far in 2016 has been down roughly 12 percent, following losses of more than 5 percent in 2015. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) $-7.226 billion Sept. 20, 2016 Prior week week Long 85,117 86,140 Short 26,332 29,294 Net 58,785 56,846 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) $11.852 billion Sept. 20, 2016 Prior week week Long 95,698 91,783 Short 180,723 173,258 Net -85,025 -81,475 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) $4.764 billion Sept. 20, 2016 Prior week week Long 69,233 40,397 Short 127,919 123,218 Net -58,686 -82,821 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) $-1.074 billion Sept. 20, 2016 Prior week week Long 27,281 20,853 Short 18,868 19,505 Net 8,413 1,348 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) $-1.236 billion Sept. 20, 2016 Prior week week Long 57,216 45,790 Short 40,913 28,732 Net 16,303 17,058 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) $-0.517 billion Sept. 20, 2016 Prior week week Long 48,543 63,134 Short 41,695 26,667 Net 6,848 36,467 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) $2.255 billion Sept. 20, 2016 Prior week week Long 20,526 19,930 Short 109,868 85,677 Net -89,342 -65,747 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) $0.579 billion Sept. 20, 2016 Prior week week Long 34,778 34,900 Short 42,694 29,771 Net -7,916 5,129 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)