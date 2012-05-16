FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CME, KCBT withdraw plans for 22-hour grain trading -CFTC officials
May 16, 2012 / 10:01 PM / in 5 years

CME, KCBT withdraw plans for 22-hour grain trading -CFTC officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO/WASHINGTON, May 16 (Reuters) - CME Group and the Kansas City Board of Trade have withdrawn their plans to expand grain trading to 22 hours a day from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, agency officials said on Wednesday.

CME, owner of the Chicago Board of Trade, “officially requested a withdrawal,” along with the KCBT, an CFTC spokesman told Reuters.

CME is set to file a new plan to expand grain trading to 21 hours a day, instead of 22 hours a day, trade sources have said.

The KCBT and MGEX, formerly the Minneapolis Grain Exchange, are expected to follow suit.

