CFTC approves longer CBOT grain pit trading day

CHICAGO, June 20 (Reuters) - The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has approved the Chicago Board of Trade’s plan to extend open-outcry grain trading by 45 minutes a day, according to the agency’s website.

CME Group, owner of the CBOT, told the CFTC that it wanted pit trading for grains, oilseeds and ethanol to stop at 2 p.m. CDT (1900 GMT) Monday to Friday, instead of the current 1:15 p.m. (1815 GMT) close, to synchronize the end with that of electronic trading.

CFTC’s website said the change, which had been under review, was “certified.”

An agency spokesman had no immediate comment.

The longer hours are set to start on Monday, ending a month of confusion for farmers and grain elevator managers.

CME last month expanded the electronic trading cycle to 21 hours per session from 17 hours, changing the end of the electronic session to 2 p.m. from 1:15 p.m., after rival IntercontinentalExchange launched look alike electronically traded corn, wheat and soy contracts on a 22-hour basis.

With CBOT grain pits still closing at 1:15 p.m., farmers and grain elevator managers said it was difficult to know what price to use for cash grain at the end of the day.