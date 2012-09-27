FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CFTC charges iFinix Futures with making false statements
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 27, 2012 / 10:31 PM / in 5 years

CFTC charges iFinix Futures with making false statements

Alexandra Alper

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Thursday charged iFinix Futures Inc and a senior executive officer with making false statements to an industry regulator to hide its financial problems.

According to the CFTC, the New-York based introducing broker and its senior executive officer, Benhope Marlon Munroe, concealed material facts from the National Futures Association, a self-regulatory organization.

In July, 2011, Munroe “willfully made false statements and provided falsified bank documents to the NFA to conceal iFinix’s failure to maintain adequate capital” during an NFA audit, the CFTC said.

The CFTC said that the defendants falsely represented that iFinix had $60,000 in available cash and provided bank account documents that had been altered to conceal the fact that the firm lacked the cash.

Attempts to locate iFinix and Munroe for comment were not immediately successful.

Ifinix also operates as Pro-Active Futures, Inc.

In August, the NFA suspended iFinix from NFA membership over similar claims.

The iFinix complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

The CFTC is seeking civil monetary penalties and ill-gotten gains.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.