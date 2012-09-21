FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Infinity Futures ordered by CFTC to pay fine
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 21, 2012 / 9:25 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Infinity Futures ordered by CFTC to pay fine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Infinity Futures LLC, an introducing broker, was ordered to pay $340,000 over supervision violations, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday.

The CFTC said Infinity employees ignored warning signs that third-party customer funds were improperly being deposited in a proprietary trading account.

Regulators are tightening oversight of brokers’ potential misuse of customer funds after customer money went missing at two brokerage firms, MF Global and Peregrine Financial Group, that later collapsed.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.