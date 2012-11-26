Commodities regulator sues Intrade over trading by US customers

WASHINGTON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Monday sued the owner of the prediction market and betting website Intrade, alleging that the company allowed unauthorized trading by U.S. customers.

The suit, filed in U.S District Court in Washington, D.C., said Intrade offered trading to U.S. customers on the future prices of commodities such as gold and crude oil, despite a 2005 agreement not to offer trades on those and other items.