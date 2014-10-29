FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DTCC drops case against U.S. CFTC in row about data
October 29, 2014 / 3:15 PM / 3 years ago

DTCC drops case against U.S. CFTC in row about data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation dropped its case against the Commodity Futures Trading Commission in a dispute about access to potentially lucrative trading data, a court document showed on Wednesday.

The DTCC and the derivatives regulator had agreed “to the dismissal without prejudice of the remaining causes of action in the Amended Complaint,” the document said.

In March, a federal judge had dismissed three claims in DTCC’s lawsuit.

The DTCC sued the CFTC over the way it allowed rivals CME Group Inc and IntercontinentalExchange to gather potentially lucrative swap trading data. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Bill Trott)

