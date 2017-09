WASHINGTON, March 10 (Reuters) - A U.S. federal judge allowed some portions of a lawsuit filed by the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp against the top U.S. derivatives regulator to proceed, according to an order on Monday.

The DTCC had sued the Commodity Futures Trading Commission over the way it had allowed two DTCC rivals - CME Group Inc and IntercontinentalExchange - to gather potentially lucrative swap trading data.