U.S. derivatives regulator to vote on swaps margin rules

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. derivatives regulator will vote on Wednesday on a final rule for safety margins on uncleared swaps, part of its efforts to drive down excessive risk-taking in the $710 trillion global market.

The three-member Commodity Futures Trading Commission proposed the rule for those swaps that are traded outside of clearing houses, firms that stand between buyers and sellers, more than a year ago. It sought to require adequate collateral for covering positions in deals and to create margin requirements high enough to curb firms’ abilities to take on large risks.

Swaps, a form of derivatives, mushroomed before the financial crisis when they were only lightly regulated. Trading was dominated by banks such as JP Morgan Chase, Bank of America and Citigroup Inc. Since the 2007-09 credit meltdown, however, they must be routed through clearing houses, but some are so complex that they still will not be cleared.

Under the final rule, initial margin would need to be posted and collected for all trades between dealers, major swaps participants and covered swaps entities - firms registered with the CFTC or the Securities and Exchange Commission. The collateral could include cash or sovereign or government-sponsored debt, as well as investment-grade debt such as corporate bonds.

For those swaps, only cash payments could serve as the variation, or daily, margin.

In swaps involving financial end users, such as a private fund, initial margin would be required only when there was more than $8 billion in exposure and debt instruments could be used as variation margin.

In October the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. approved margin rules for that had been written by five agencies, including the FDIC and the Federal Reserve. But the SEC and CFTC had to write their own rules.

The CFTC said its rule was very similar to those adopted by the five agencies and also to international standards issued in 2013 by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision and International Organization of Securities Commissions. It also said it had consulted with the SEC.