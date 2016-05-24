FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-U.S. swaps regulator approves cross-border rule
May 24, 2016

CORRECTED-U.S. swaps regulator approves cross-border rule

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects day of week in first paragraph to Tuesday instead of Wednesday)

WASHINGTON, May 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. derivatives regulator on Tuesday said it had adopted a final rule on margins for uncleared swaps that cross national boundaries, as it aims to shield the country from risks created when off-shore deals go sour.

Members of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission voted 2 to 1 on the rule, which applies to swaps that are traded outside of clearing houses and which is “closely aligned” with other existing cross-border margin requirements, it said. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert)

