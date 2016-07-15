FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculators set fresh record for bullish COMEX silver bets
July 15, 2016 / 7:46 PM / a year ago

Speculators set fresh record for bullish COMEX silver bets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds CFTC data, market background, table)
    NEW YORK, July 15 (Reuters) - Hedge funds and money managers again raised their net long positions in COMEX
silver futures and options to fresh record highs in the week to July 12, as spot prices hovered near two-year highs,
data showed on Friday.
    As gold's safe-haven appeal waned, speculators cut their record bullish bets for the first time in five weeks and
raised their net longs in copper, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data showed.
    For silver, it was also the fifth straight week of additions.    
    
 FUTURES AND OPTS  RIC             Managed Net   Change        Swaps Net      Change      Producer Net   Change
 Gold              0#3CFTC088691   271,529       -15,392       -209,973       -216,794    -147,389       -155,215
 Silver            0#3CFTC084691   85,343        4,821}        -49,858        -47,624     -53,213        -53,755
 Copper            0#3CFTC085692   4,868         654           44,071         44,575      -28,267        -22,557
                                   Other Net     Change        NonReport Net  Change      Open Interest  Change
 Gold              0#3CFTC088691   57,739        -3,086        27,989         24,263      57,739         60,825
 Silver            0#3CFTC084691   4,792         -2,248        12,936         13,817      4,792          7,040
 Copper            0#3CFTC085692   57,739        -3,086        28,095         24,263      57,739         60,825
 



 (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
