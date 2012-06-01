FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculators add copper shorts, little changed for gold
June 1, 2012

Speculators add copper shorts, little changed for gold

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 1 - Money managers increased their net short position to copper after
it turned short last week and slightly added their net length in gold in the
week to May 29, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
(CFTC).	
    They boosted their net shorts in copper by 3,949 to 6,757 lots and added
their net longs in gold by 7 to 77,325 contracts.	
 Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:
                                                                             
 FUTURES + OPTS    Managed             Swaps          Producer        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg
 Gold               77,325       7    -2,749    -527  -121,290   7,215
 Silver              4,912    -104    15,516     876   -33,891  -1,741
 Copper             -6,757  -3,949    46,696     908   -22,500   1,303
 
                     Other         NonReport              Open        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg  Interest     Chg
 Gold               24,141  -5,536    22,573  -1,158   674,096 -53,921
 Silver              7,007    -314     6,456   1,283   157,233  -1,872
 Copper             -4,881   2,409   -12,558    -671   148,782  -1,494
 =====================================================================
 
 
 FUTURES ONLY      Managed             Swaps          Producer        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg
 Gold               72,526  -2,119    -2,789  -2,871  -127,920   7,760
 Silver              3,642    -477    17,952   2,499   -32,286  -1,611
 Copper             -6,757  -3,949    46,696     908   -22,449   1,307
 
                     Other         NonReport              Open        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg  Interest     Chg
 Gold               38,186  -2,320    19,997    -450   419,991 -15,715
 Silver              4,916  -1,762     5,776    1351   113,961     314
 Copper             -4,881   2,409   -12,609    -675   148,694  -1,495
 =====================================================================
                                                                             
                        FUTURES + OPTS         FUTURES ONLY
 Gold                                                      
 Silver                                                    
 Copper                                                    
                                                                             
 Additional CFTC data can be found at          or             
 or the CFTC website at

