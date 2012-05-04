FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Speculs sharply raise copper longs, up gold length-CFTC
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 4, 2012 / 7:46 PM / in 5 years

Speculs sharply raise copper longs, up gold length-CFTC

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Money managers in copper futures and options boosted their
net long positions in the week ended May 1, as prices of the industrial metal
rallied to one-month highs.	
    Speculators raised their bullish copper bets by 13,365 contracts to 15,582
contracts. They also increased their length in gold by 8,462 contracts to
116,061 contracts, but they cut silver length by 191 contracts to 10,565, data
from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed on Friday.	
    	
 Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:                                                                                        
                                                                                                                                                               
 FUTURES + OPTS    Managed             Swaps          Producer                                                                                                 
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg                                                                                         
 Gold              116,061   8,461   -38,440    -261  -148,410 -12,736                                                                                         
 Silver             10,565    -191     9,490   -2512   -36,095   1,076                                                                                         
 Copper             15,582  13,365    43,523    1473   -36,889  -4,838                                                                                         
                                                                                                                                                               
                                                                                                                                                            
                                                                                                                                                            
                                                                                                                                                            
                     Other         NonReport              Open                                                                                                 
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg  Interest     Chg                                                                                         
 Gold               31,314    -535    39,473   5,068   648,716   6,817                                                                                         
 Silver              7,128    -662     8,912   2,289   143,447 -20,352                                                                                         
 Copper            -11,675 -11,807   -10,540   1,807   144,300 -15,068                                                                                         
 =====================================================================                                                                                         
                                                                                                                                                               
                                                                                                                                                            
                                                                                                                                                            
                                                                                                                                                            
                                                                                                                                                               
                                                                                                                                                            
                                                                                                                                                            
                                                                                                                                                            
 FUTURES ONLY      Managed             Swaps          Producer                                                                                                 
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg                                                                                         
 Gold              110,056   6,706   -28,556  -2,320  -149,447  -8,446                                                                                         
 Silver              9,560    -154    11,438  -2,656   -35,181   1,266                                                                                         
 Copper             15,565  13,375    43,523   1,473   -36,875  -4,883                                                                                         
                                                                                                                                                               
                                                                                                                                                            
                                                                                                                                                            
                                                                                                                                                            
                     Other         NonReport              Open                                                                                                 
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg  Interest     Chg                                                                                         
 Gold               30,337  -1,307    37,610    5367   411,972  16,583                                                                                         
 Silver              6,024    -733     8,159    2277   110,862 -11,463                                                                                         
 Copper            -11,675 -11,807   -10,538    1842   144,241 -15,015                                                                                         
 =====================================================================                                                                                         
                                                                                                                                                               
                        FUTURES + OPTS         FUTURES ONLY                                                                                                    
 Gold                                                                                                                                                          
 Silver                                                                                                                                                        
 Copper                                                                                                                                                        
                                                                                                                                                               
 Additional CFTC data can be found at          or                                                                                                              
 or the CFTC website at

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.