Speculs sharply raise copper longs, up gold length-CFTC

May 4 (Reuters) - Money managers in copper futures and options boosted their net long positions in the week ended May 1, as prices of the industrial metal rallied to one-month highs. Speculators raised their bullish copper bets by 13,365 contracts to 15,582 contracts. They also increased their length in gold by 8,462 contracts to 116,061 contracts, but they cut silver length by 191 contracts to 10,565, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed on Friday. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Gold 116,061 8,461 -38,440 -261 -148,410 -12,736 Silver 10,565 -191 9,490 -2512 -36,095 1,076 Copper 15,582 13,365 43,523 1473 -36,889 -4,838 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Gold 31,314 -535 39,473 5,068 648,716 6,817 Silver 7,128 -662 8,912 2,289 143,447 -20,352 Copper -11,675 -11,807 -10,540 1,807 144,300 -15,068 ===================================================================== FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Gold 110,056 6,706 -28,556 -2,320 -149,447 -8,446 Silver 9,560 -154 11,438 -2,656 -35,181 1,266 Copper 15,565 13,375 43,523 1,473 -36,875 -4,883 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Gold 30,337 -1,307 37,610 5367 411,972 16,583 Silver 6,024 -733 8,159 2277 110,862 -11,463 Copper -11,675 -11,807 -10,538 1842 144,241 -15,015 ===================================================================== FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Gold Silver Copper Additional CFTC data can be found at or or the CFTC website at