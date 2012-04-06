FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculators cut gold, raise copper and silver length-CFTC
#Funds News
April 6, 2012 / 8:00 PM / 6 years ago

Speculators cut gold, raise copper and silver length-CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - Money managers in gold futures and options cut their net
long positions while raising their net long positions in silver and copper in
the week ended April 3.	
    Speculators cut their bullish gold bets by 12,288 to 118,185 contracts and
added to their length in silver by 1,807 contracts to 18,839. They also trimmed
their copper longs by 3,759 contracts to 18,642, data from the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission (CFTC) showed on Friday.	
    	
 Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:
                                                                       
 FUTURES + OPTS    Managed             Swaps          Producer        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg
 Gold              118,185 -12,287   -40,008     799  -147,222   9,928
 Silver             18,839   1,808     6,149   -1356   -41,742    -418
 Copper             18,642   3,759    37,183    -473   -44,162    -206
 
                     Other         NonReport              Open        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg  Interest     Chg
 Gold               31,414   1,835    37,632    -273   623,172  -3,515
 Silver              4,515    -369    12,241     338   154,776   8,009
 Copper             -9,243  -2,316    -2,420    -763   156,785   4,543
 =====================================================================
 
 
 FUTURES ONLY      Managed             Swaps          Producer        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg
 Gold              113,040 -11,043   -27,141  -1,148  -150,323   8,760
 Silver             17,313   1,763     9,640  -1,361   -40,976    -297
 Copper             18,642   3,759    37,183    -473   -44,160    -214
 
                     Other         NonReport              Open        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg  Interest     Chg
 Gold               28,725   4,987    37,255    2580   417,304 -13,735
 Silver              2,742    -363    11,023      66   109,859  -1,563
 Copper             -9,113  -2,304    -1,784    1740   156,569  -2,357
 =====================================================================
                                                                       
                        FUTURES + OPTS         FUTURES ONLY
 Gold                                                      
 Silver                                                    
 Copper                                                    
                                                                       
 Additional CFTC data can be found at          or             
 or the CFTC website at

