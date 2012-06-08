FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculators boost gold, silver longs, increase copper shorts
June 8, 2012 / 7:46 PM / in 5 years

Speculators boost gold, silver longs, increase copper shorts

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 8 - Money managers increased their net long position in gold by nearly
30 percent in the week to June 5, data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission (CFTC) showed, after last week's disappointing U.S. jobs data fueled
speculation of a new round of U.S. monetary stimulus.	
    They boosted their net longs in gold by 21,101 to 98,426 lots and added
their net longs in silver by 1,637 to 6,549 contracts. The group increased their
net short position in copper by 6,418 to 13,175 contracts.	
 Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:
                                                                        
 FUTURES + OPTS    Managed             Swaps          Producer        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg
 Gold               98,426  21,101   -21,962  -19213  -136,405 -15,115
 Silver              6,549   1,637    14,084   -1432   -34,707    -816
 Copper            -13,175  -6,418    44,119   -2577   -16,492   6,008
 
                     Other         NonReport              Open        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg  Interest     Chg
 Gold               30,997   6,856    28,945   6,372   704,117  30,021
 Silver              6,718    -289     7,357     901   160,849   3,616
 Copper             -3,462   1,419   -10,990   1,568   156,367   7,585
 =====================================================================
 
 
 FUTURES ONLY      Managed             Swaps          Producer        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg
 Gold               88,590  16,064   -14,284 -11,495  -141,838 -13,918
 Silver              4,987   1,345    16,917  -1,035   -33,442  -1,156
 Copper            -13,175  -6,418    44,119  -2,577   -16,430   6,019
 
                     Other         NonReport              Open        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg  Interest     Chg
 Gold               40,274   2,088    27,258    7261   423,941   3,950
 Silver              4,807    -109     6,731     955   116,809   2,848
 Copper             -3,462   1,419   -11,052    1557   156,252   7,558
 =====================================================================
                                                                        
                        FUTURES + OPTS         FUTURES ONLY
 Gold                                                      
 Silver                                                    
 Copper                                                    
                                                                        
 Additional CFTC data can be found at          or             
 or the CFTC website at

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
